'Did it look like this for Man Utd?' - Klopp takes playful swipe at Red Devils as Liverpool arrive in Bangkok to begin pre-season tour

Jurgen Klopp could not resist taking a playful swipe at Manchester United following Liverpool’s arrival in Bangkok for a pre-season clash with the Red Devils, with the German tactician asking if their underperforming rivals were given such a warm reception.

The Reds, fresh from savouring FA Cup and Carabao Cup glory last season as part of a historic quadruple bid, are in Asia to kick off their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign.

With an ever-growing fan base enjoyed in that part of the world, with the men from Merseyside restoring their reputation as one of the best sides on the planet, there were plenty of excited followers in attendance when the Premier League heavyweights touched down in Thailand.

What joke did Klopp make at Man Utd’s expense?

After arriving in Bangkok, Klopp was ushered into a press conference but quipped before any reporters could put a question to him: “First question I have...did it look like this yesterday when Manchester was here as well?”

A few of those eager to capture a sound bite from a charismatic coach responded with “no, no”, but the Red Devils were given a rowdy reception of their own at Don Muang airport when completing a long haul trip on Saturday.

Will Liverpool vs Man Utd be friendly?

Two old adversaries are due to lock horns in supposedly friendly competition on Tuesday at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

There is nothing riding on the game, as fitness levels are built up ahead of a return to competitive action in August, but Klopp admits that there tend to be fireworks whenever a couple of arch enemies occupy the same playing surface.

He has said of facing United: “Usually football matches are the most important thing for us. But in this specific case it's really more for the people.

“We have 37 players - all generations here - and we have to use all of them. The boys who were on international duty in the summer only arrived today pretty much. They cannot play too long but we will try to give them a few minutes as well.

“Manchester United. New manager. Trained a little bit longer than us. Not sure, but might be in a better situation in the moment. We see it as an important test because it's against United - and we don't play friendlies!”

