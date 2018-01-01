Lobi Stars will give Nigeria good representation, says Solomon Ogbeide

With the Orthom Boys the country’s sole representative in the Champions League, the club’s gaffer feels his team will make their presence count

Coach Solomon Ogbeide has disclosed that Lobi Stars will not disappoint Nigerians in the Caf Champions League.

The reigning Nigerian champions are the country’s sole representative in the competition after Caf reduced it from two.

And Ogbeide is upbeat that his team will make the country proud despite the odds against them to impress.

“Our plan is to give Nigeria good representation this year and we are going to give it our best shot,” he told Caf website.

“We are not worried because we have all it take s to do well on the continent. We have the personnel in terms of players, sound administrators and we have the support of government and people of Benue State; but above all, we have God which is our major weapon.”

Lobi began their campaign on a flying note having edged UMS de Loum on aggregate in the preliminary round, and they will take on Kenya’s Gor Mahia in the First round.

And the tactician claimed his side are well prepared for the Kenyan champions as they set their focus on the playoff stage.

“The draw had already been made and whether they come here first or vice versa is immaterial. It makes no difference to us playing the first leg away to Gor Mahia,” he continued.

“We just have to keep our focus. In our last game, we played UMS De Loum at a very short notice away from our base in Makurdi and we still won 2-0 in Enugu. So irrespective of where we play, we want to prepare well and get our job done.

“I’m not a pessimist and I believe with what is at our disposal in terms of personnel and support, we can give our country good representation. It’s only when you tried by giving your level best that you can be a winner.

“We are ready to put in more than our best in order to surmount the challenges and we are prepared to face these challenges.”

Victory over Gor Mahia will send the Nigeria Professional Football kings into the Caf Champions League group stage.