Liverpool's Naby Keita pays tribute to Guinea bus crash victims

Players and crew of second division Etoile de Guinee were involved in a fatal traffic accident on Thursday

midfielder Naby Keita has paid tribute to members of Guinean second-tier outfit Etoile de Guinee who were involved in a fatal road traffic accident on Thursday.

Etoile de Guinee were travelling to play their opening match of the season and were approximately 250 km into a 650 km journey when they collided with a tree.

According to reports, there are nine casualties, with at least 17 others injured as a result of the accident.

More teams

Keita who is the captain of Guinea national team, joined his compatriots in mourning those lost in the tragedy.

"My sincere condolences to the Etoile de Guinee team and to Guinean football, may their souls rest in peace," he wrote on Instagram.

BBC reported that Guinea Football Federation president Antonio Souare has announced plans for a day of mourning to honour the dead individuals.

Meanwhile, Fifa have expressed their condolences to the west African country with President Gianni Infantino sending a letter to Guinea's football authority on Friday.