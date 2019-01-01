Liverpool's Matip beats Aubameyang and Mahrez to win PFA Player of the Month award

The Cameroon international clinched his maiden individual accolade in England following his fine defensive form in the month under review

centre-back Joel Matip has been named the PFA Premier League Player of the Month for September.

Matip saw off competition from duo Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne, 's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and 's Ricardo Pereira to win the honour.

The 28-year-old has contributed immensely to Liverpool's unbeaten start to the Premier League season with his impressive defensive form.

In September, Matip played in all the Reds' league matches, helping them concede just two goals with 25 aerial duels won. He also completed 213 accurate passes.

Although he missed Liverpool's last two games due to a knock, Matip will be looking to help Jurgen Klopp's side maintain their dominance at the summit of the Premier League table after the international break.