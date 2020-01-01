Liverpool's Mane reveals personal target for 2020-21 season after winning PFA award

The Senegal international was voted by fans as the best player in the Premier League for the 2019-20 season

forward Sadio Mane said he will work harder to be a better player in the 2020-21 season after winning the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award.

Mane was announced as the winner of the annual accolade on Monday after seeing off competition from teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold and 's Kevin De Bruyne.

The international, who is currently in with his Liverpool teammates for their pre-season training, reacted to the honour by appreciating the fans who voted for their support.

"In part of football it's no secret, you just need to push yourself always and try to work harder than you did before,” Mane told the club website.

"I was really happy and I want to say thank you to all the fans around the world who voted for me.

"It has been an amazing season for me and my teammates and I'm really happy and really honoured to win this.

"The only thing I have to say, I want to say again, thank you. There has been so many amazing players who made a great season but they voted for me.

"I just want to say thank you again and I will push myself harder to be a better player."

Mane played a key role in helping Liverpool end their 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the 2019-20 campaign with a contribution for 18 goals and seven assists.

The 28-year-old revealed the personal goals he’s achieved with the Reds and how the PFA award will motivate him for the upcoming season.

In addition, the 2019 African Footballer of the Year shared some positivity amid the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"In football you always have targets but for me the more important thing is to win the Premier League, ," he said.

"After that, if you get this kind of award it's always supplement motivation for me to give my best for the team and to always be the best for the team.

"This year has been a little bit complicated – not only for football but for everything in this life. It's part of life and we have to accept and deal with the situation and maybe it could be better without this pandemic but this can happen.

"It's part of our jobs, sometimes you can always be high and sometimes you can be a little bit down. But it's always hard work to ask yourself and to give always everything trying to be a better player on the pitch."