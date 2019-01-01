Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott banned for 14 days over offensive Kane impersonation video

youngster Harvey Elliott has been hit with an FA suspension that will seem him unavailable for domestic club football for a period of 14 days after a video emerged of him mocking striker Harry Kane.

An FA statement read: "Harvey Elliott has been suspended from playing in all domestic club football for a period of 14 days, running up to and including 24 October 2019, after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a video posted on social media and providing a public apology.



"Language and/or behaviour in the video breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was abusive and/or insulting, and constituted an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference to a disability.



"The Liverpool FC winger must also complete a face-to-face education course and pay a £350 fine."

More to follow...