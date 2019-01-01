Liverpool will drop points but prevail in final day title battle with Man City - Aldridge

The former Reds striker believes there are more twists and turns to come in a battle for league supremacy which will go down to the wire

will drop points between now and the end of the season, says John Aldridge, but they are still being backed to emerge victorious in a final day Premier League title battle with .

It has been suggested that the Reds will need to be faultless from this point in order to land a first top-flight crown in 29 years.

With reigning champions City still chasing down a possible quadruple, there are considered to be few chinks in their armour.

Aldridge, though, believes that Pep Guardiola’s side will stumble at some point during a hectic run-in, allowing Jurgen Klopp’s troops to do likewise.

The former Reds striker told the Irish Independent: “Using recent form as a gauge, Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions appear to be firm favourites to win the title, but Liverpool’s return to the top of the table after their tense win at last Sunday was a timely reminder that Klopp’s men are not going to give up on this title race easily.

“However, an unconvincing Liverpool do not look like a team ready to win every game between now and the end of a season that will be decided over a frantic 44-day period that starts next Saturday.

“But on the plus side, City’s uncertain performance at Swansea in the last weekend highlighted vulnerabilities in their line-up and if they do go 2-0 down against Premier League opposition away from home, they probably won’t come back in the manner they did against the Championship outfit.

“The big question hovering over all of this is: Are Liverpool good enough to take advantage if City stumble?

“I believe we can do that, however, I suspect we are in for a few more twists and turns before the Premier League trophy is handed over on May 12.”

Aldridge added on a race that he expects to go down to the wire before delivering an emotional success for those on Merseyside: “I believe the Premier League title race will be decided on the final day of the season – with Liverpool one or two points clear of City before kick-off.

“City will travel to on the last Sunday of the campaign and you would certainly expect them to win, while Liverpool have a home game against a side that may well have their minds on the club’s first appearance in an FA Cup final since 1960.

“If this scenario becomes a reality, Liverpool fans can expect to be celebrating wildly at 5pm on Sunday May 12.

“Yes, I’m predicting Liverpool will be crowned champions for the first time since 1990.”

That is a bold call, but the Reds top the table at present with only seven games remaining.

City are only two points off the pace with a game in hand, and both title challengers have Champions League quarter-finals to come – with the Blues also through to the last four of the FA Cup.