Liverpool vs Sevilla: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After defeat against Dortmund, the European champions will attempt to bounce back against the Spanish giants

tackle in Boston on Sunday in what is their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer.

Jurgen Klopp watched his side succumb 3-2 in a thrilling match against Borussia Dortmund on Friday, having previously eased past local opposition in the form of Tranmere and Bradford on British soil.

The Spaniards, meanwhile, will play their third match this summer, having already seen off English opponents in the form of Reading. Last week they beat 3-1, but this stands as the biggest test for new coach Julen Lopetegui so far.

Game Liverpool vs Sevilla Date Sunday, July 21 Time 11:00pm BST / 6:30pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US, the match can be streamed live on B/R Live.

US TV channel Online stream n/a B/R Live

In the UK, the match will be shown on LFC TV and can be streamed via LFC TV GO.

UK TV channel Online stream LFC TV LFC TV GO

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Mignolet, Ojrzynski, Atherton Defenders Clyne, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Van den Berg, Phillips, Lewis, Hoever, Larouci Midfielders Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Jones Forwards Brewster, Origi, Kent, Woodburn, Wilson, Duncan,

Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are both missing due to injury, while Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all on holiday.

Free agent Andy Lonergan has joined the squad to train in the USA as Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros are both injured, leaving the Reds short of cover.

Position Sevilla squad Goalkeepers Vaclik, Sergio Rico, Javi Diaz Defenders Diego Carlos, Sergi Gomez, Kjaer, Carrico, Wobber, Kounde, Gnagnon, Corchia, Aleix Vidal, Escudero, Arana, Reguilon Midfielders Jesus Navas, Roque Mesa, Fernando, Jordan, Banega, Franco Vazquez Forwards Nolito, Ocampos, Oliver, Dabbur, De Jong, Munir, Ben Yedder, Juanpe, Lara, Pozo, Mena

Sevilla have named a 33-man squad to travel to the USA, including newest signing Oliver Torres.

Ibrahim Amadou has not travelled due to beaurocratic problems.

Match Preview

Liverpool face a quick turnaround following their 3-2 defeat to on Friday, with less than 48 hours recovery time before tackling Sevilla at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Despite goals from youngsters Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster, head coach Jurgen Klopp was disappointed to see his side go down against his former side in Notre Dame, but is not expecting miracles from his European champions this early in the summer - particularly with key players still on holiday following international duty.

The German, nevertheless, played it cool after watching his side concede three goals in under an hour against BVB in a fixture he described as Liverpool’s first “proper test” of the summer.

“How we conceded the goals was due to the lack of organisation around the situations,” he indicated. “When you change a lot in the team then it’s quite difficult to have the perfect organisation. That will be better later in the pre-season and in the season of course, it has to and it will be. Apart from that, all good.

“There were a lot of good things, some things which I didn’t like, that’s normal in pre-season. I decide what we do in training and I know how much we did yesterday in already pretty warm weather conditions.

"I still don’t like what I see in the game very often in the pre-season, but I know the reason for it. I’m not over the moon when I think about our performance but I know there’s a lot to come and it’s all okay.”

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, who is in his first role since being sacked by less than a year ago, was similarly circumspect after watching his side beat FC Dallas 3-1.

“The important thing to take from this match is that everyone played,” he said. “It’s all the better that we gave minutes to all players.

“There are positives to take but we must be back. It’s important to fine tune and make sure there are no injuries.”

It seems that neither manager will be particularly concerned by the outcome of Sunday’s match, so long as they see an improvement from their respective sides.