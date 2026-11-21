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Relive the extraordinary afternoon in March 2023 when Liverpool dismantled Manchester United in a record-breaking 7-0 rout. From Cody Gakpo's clinical finishing to Mohamed Salah's record-setting double, this was a tactical masterclass that left Anfield in raptures.

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On 5 March 2023, the turf at Anfield bore witness to an event that defied tactical logic and historical precedent. In the latest chapter of English football’s most storied rivalry, Liverpool produced a performance of such ruthless efficiency that it transcended a mere victory. It was a 7-0 demolition, a scoreline that became United’s joint-biggest defeat in their entire history and Liverpool’s largest competitive win against their rivals from down the M62. To understand the magnitude, one must look past the finality of the score to the surgical precision of the second-half collapse.

The tactical breakthrough before the interval

The first half suggested a contest of fine margins. The Red Devils, buoyed by a recent League Cup triumph, appeared compact and disciplined. However, the game changed in the 43rd minute through a moment of individual brilliance and structural failure. Gakpo, drifting inward from the left flank, latched onto a perceptive through-ball. With one elegant touch to beat his marker and a clinical finish into the far corner, he broke the deadlock. Liverpool went into the dressing room 1-0 up, but the true carnage was reserved for the following forty-five minutes of footballing anarchy.

A second half of clinical anarchy

What followed the restart was a psychological and tactical implosion rarely seen at this level. Within two minutes, Darwin Nunez doubled the lead with a close-range header. By the 50th minute, Gakpo had chipped in a third after a blistering counter-attack led by Salah. The visitors' midfield, usually so resilient, was bypassed with ease as Jurgen Klopp’s heavy-metal football reached a crescendo. Every transition seemed to result in a chance; every chance seemed to find the back of the net as the Anfield crowd roared in disbelief.

Salah cements his legendary status

The afternoon belonged to Salah, a player who has made a habit of tormenting the Red Devils. In the 66th minute, he lashed a powerful strike into the roof of the net for 4-0. Ten minutes later, Nunez added a fifth. But history beckoned in the 83rd minute when Salah pounced to score his second and Liverpool’s sixth. This goal was statistically significant, as it took Salah to 129 Premier League goals for Liverpool, surpassing Robbie Fowler to become the club’s all-time record goalscorer in the competition.

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The final flourish for a departing hero

As the clock ticked toward full-time, there was still space for a poetic conclusion. Roberto Firmino, who had recently announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, emerged from the bench to apply the final gloss. In the 88th minute, he controlled a pass in the box and turned to fire home the seventh. The goal sparked scenes of unbridled joy, providing a fitting tribute to a player who embodied the selflessness of the Klopp era, while finalising a result that will be discussed for decades to-come.

Ultimately, this 7-0 result was a freak occurrence born of perfect clinical execution meeting total defensive surrender. While United had arrived at Anfield hoping to signal their return to the elite, they left having suffered their heaviest ever Premier League defeat. For Liverpool, it was a day where everything they touched turned to gold, a tactical masterclass that rewrote the record books and reminded the footballing world of the unique, suffocating power of a motivated Anfield on a derby afternoon.