Liverpool Virgil van Dijk chant: Lyrics to Reds' fans song for Netherlands defender

It's no secret that Virgil van Dijk has made a colossal impact at Liverpool since his arrival in 2018 from Southampton, his £75 million ($96m) fee – then a world-record sum for a defender, which initially caused plenty of raised eyebrows – completely justified.

The Netherlands international has picked up plenty of silverware during his time at Anfield, including a Premier League title, a Champions League title and an FA Cup trophy.

In addition to that, he also has a chant of his own – and GOAL has what you need to know about it.

What is the Virgil van Dijk song?

The chant dedicated to Van Dijk is inspired by the tune of "Dirty Old Town" Celtic punk band The Pogues.

It consists of one verse, but remains catchy in its simplicity all the same, and is frequently heard both at Anfield, sung by Liverpool fans, or by the team's traveling supporters across both England and Europe.

Van Dijk himself is a fan of the song, with the chant an ode to the defender's skill and ability, as well as his penchant for scoring goals at the other end of the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk song lyrics

He's a centre-half,

He's a number four,

Watch him defend,

And we watch him score,

He'll pass the ball,

Calm as you like,

He's Virgil van Dijk, He's Virgil van Dijk…

