Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham

The Reds will be looking to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League as they welcome Spurs to Anfield this weekend

After two weeks' break, the Premier League title race resumes this weekend with a cracking contest expected at Anfield

Hotspur are the visitors as look to maintain their place at the top of the table.

The Reds won the reverse fixture at Wembley back in September, but what would Jurgen Klopp give for a repeat of their 2-1 win this time around?

Spurs arrive on Merseyside having seen their own title challenge run out of steam, but desperate for points in their battle for a top-four finish.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's meeting...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool will check on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the full-back was forced to withdraw from duty with a back problem.

Jurgen Klopp said this week that the 20-year-old should be available for the Spurs game, but is being monitored closely.

He said: “Trent still feels his back. We are not 100 per cent sure, so we have to watch him. Trent wants to be 100 per cent, but we have to see.

“It is a strange one, it’s not an obvious injury that you can say something is broke or whatever, it’s just a bit annoying actually that he cannot feel really free."

Xherdan Shaqiri is another doubt, having missed 's European Championship qualifiers with a groin issue, but Joe Gomez has returned to full training after the fractured leg which has kept him out since December.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster are closing in on returns, but both are being brought back patiently. Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected back in training next week.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

Assuming Alexander-Arnold is passed fit, the big question surrounds - as ever - the make-up of Liverpool's midfield.

Specifically, which three of Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana and Naby Keita are paired together.

The likelihood is that Wijnaldum will start, as a staple of the Reds team this season. Fabinho and Henderson would be the likeliest pairing beside him, although Lallana started the Reds' last two league games, and Milner is pushing for a place also. Keita, who has been out of favour of late, would be a wildcard selection.

The defence and attack pick itself.

Tottenham Team News

Spurs have concerns over midfield duo Harry Winks and Eric Dier, the latter of whom was forced off during England's win over last week.

Serge Aurier (hamstring) is another doubt.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The game will kick off at 4.30pm UK time. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 11.30am ET.

Best Opta Match Facts