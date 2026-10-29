Liverpool step up pursuit of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara with fresh January contact as Chelsea switch focus to Bournemouth star Alex Scott

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Liverpool have opened fresh discussions with the representatives of Monaco playmaker Lamine Camara as they look to bolster their engine room in the upcoming winter transfer window. The Merseyside outfit have moved to the front of the queue after domestic rivals Chelsea cooled their previous interest to pursue Bournemouth talent Alex Scott.

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Anfield chiefs initiate fresh talks

According to The Sun, Liverpool have reached out to the 22-year-old Senegal international's entourage to remain informed of his availability ahead of the new year. Although the energetic midfielder saw a proposed summer switch to Stamford Bridge fall through late in the window, behind-the-scenes negotiations are now gathering pace regarding an Anfield move. Meanwhile, Chelsea have redirected their recruitment focus towards Cherries star Scott.

Monaco boss hails tireless engine

Rather than letting his collapsed move to England affect his form, the youngster has started 10 of Monaco's 12 fixtures this term, contributing two goals and an assist to help his side climb to fourth in Ligue 1. His professionalism, athleticism and resilience after a frustrating summer have impressed Liverpool scouts, who believe he is ideally suited to the physical demands of English football.

Praising the midfielder's display and work ethic in a recent interview with L'Equipe, Monaco head coach Filipe Luis said: "In twenty years' time, we may well see plenty of players like him. He can run a marathon, play for ninety minutes without ever letting up, whilst playing football. He embodies the future of the game."

Senegalese contingent thriving in England

While a mid-season agreement is not yet guaranteed, Camara has been closely following the exploits of his international team-mates in the Premier League, including close friend Nicolas Jackson and emerging prospect Ibrahim Mbaye.

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Both players starred as Aston Villa halted Manchester City's 100 per cent start to the top-flight campaign, with Jackson netting a brace and Mbaye supplying an assist.

Compatriot Iliman Ndiaye also registered an assist for City's consolation goal in the same fixture before the trio shared a celebratory photo in the Senegal national team's WhatsApp group, according to the same Sun report, further fuelling the Monaco midfielder's desire to test himself in England.

Winter move requires mutual compromise

Completing a transfer in January remains a possibility, though reaching an agreement mid-season will require financial and contractual compromises from Liverpool, Monaco and the player himself. Should the Ligue 1 club resist a winter sale as they chase Champions League qualification, the Reds are well positioned to revisit a deal next summer. Either way, Camara appears destined to join his international colleagues in the Premier League soon.