Liverpool star Sadio Mane's injury scare on Senegal duty

The 27-year old forward picked up a knock in the Teranga Lion's clash with the Selecao

There was a moment of panic as Sadio Mane picked up a knock during 's clash with in Singapore on Thursday.

The star was challenged by Dani Alves early on in the game and was seen in discomfort.

Article continues below

According to the Express, an LFC TV commentator exclaimed after the incident: "Concern for Sadio Mane there. Just got a bang."

Mane was able to continue, playing the entire 90 minutes, winning a penalty for Aliou Cisse's side towards the end of the first half which Famara Diedhiou converted, as the game ended 1-1.

Mane's ability to finish the match will come as a sigh of relief for Jurgen Klopp who is sweating over Mohamed Salah's fitness, in time for next weekend's crunch clash with at Old Trafford.