Liverpool star Mane matches McManaman and Coutinho's feat with brace against Chelsea

The Senegal international secured maximum points for the Red with his quick-fire double at Stamford Bridge

Sadio Mane became the third player to score a Premier League brace at Stamford Bridge after his goals inspired them to a 2-0 win over on Sunday.

He joins Steve McManaman, who scored two goals in West London in 1995, and Philippe Coutinho, who scored a brace against the Blues in October 2015, on the list.

After a goalless first-half, Mane broke the deadlock at Stamford Bridge in the 50th minute and wrapped up their victory with his second strike four minutes later.

More teams

3 - Sadio Mané is only the third Liverpool player to score a @premierleague brace at Stamford Bridge, after Steve McManaman in December 1995 and Philippe Coutinho in October 2015. Integral. pic.twitter.com/dwg1CpOCRs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

Chelsea missed the chance to reduce the deficit after goalkeeper Alisson saved Jorginho’s strike from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

Earlier in the first half, Frank Lampard’s side were reduced to 10 men after Andreas Christensen was given his marching orders for a rugby-like tackle on Mane.

Sunday’s double opened the goal account of the international for the 2020-21 Premier League campaign after he fired blanks in their 4-3 win over last Saturday.

The 2019-20 PFA Fans' Player of the Year scored 22 goals across all competitions last season which include 18 goals in the Reds' triumphant Premier League campaign.

Article continues below

's Mohamed Salah and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita were also in action for Jurgen Klopp's side but the latter was replaced in the 64th minute by James Milner.

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to Lincoln City on Thursday before they welcome to Anfield for their Premier League fixture on September 28.

After missing Chelsea's last two games due to a knee injury, Lampard will be eager to have international and new signing Hakim Ziyech back for their Carabao Cup match against Barnsley on Wednesday before Saturday's league visit to West Bromwich Albion.