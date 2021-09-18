Liverpool star Mane ‘deserves the accolades he gets’ – Milner

The Senegal international netted his 100th goal for the Reds against the Eagles and his teammate was delighted to see him achieve that milestone

Liverpool star James Milner has expressed his delight at seeing teammate Sadio Mane achieve a Reds landmark in their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Senegal international opened the scoring against Patrick Vieira two minutes before half time, and that happened to be his 100th goal for the Anfield giants.

He has now scored in his last nine English topflight appearances against the Selhurst Park giants, a run that stretched back to August 2017.

And no other player in the competition’s history has managed such a feat.

Those numbers are precisely why the former English international felt the reigning African Player of the Year is worthy of whatever praises he receives.

“It's impressive. Obviously, all the boys up there do so much for the team – not only goal,” Milner was quoted by Liverpool website.

“Assists, working for the team off the ball and how we play and press, we couldn't do it without the front boys starting it off.

“But Sadio has great quality, scored all types of goals and very important goals as well.

“Pleased for him because he's such a good player and he deserves the accolades he gets.”

Echoing this sentiment is manager Jurgen Klopp who highlighted the player’s contribution since moving from Southampton in 2016 for a transfer fee of £34 million on a five-year contract.

“He did, he did [contribute so much]. People obviously forget but around these 100 goals he worked incredibly hard, defended for us the wing, pressed high, counter-pressed, created goals, set up chances, all that kind of stuff,” said Klopp to the club’s website.

“So, the 100 goals are just one number, there are so many other numbers which are similarly important, but I’m really happy for him that he could reach that today.

“Yeah, a massive achievement. In the glorious history of this club only 18 players - if that is right - scored 100 goals, that says a lot.

“Nowadays players are usually not that long in clubs so I am really happy that I could work now already for five years with Sad and he’s just a top player.”

As it stands, Liverpool occupy the summit of the EPL log with 13 points from five matches played so far.