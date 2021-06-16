Liverpool

Liverpool Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Last Updated
Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp's side will be aiming to be back in title contention after surrendering their top-flight crown last term

Liverpool will start the 2021-22 Premier League season with a game against promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The fixture is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 14 and is the reverse of Liverpool’s opening game of their 2019-20 title-winning season when they beat Norwich 4-1 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Burnley in their first game at home, while Chelsea will visit Anfield before the end of August.

Editors' Picks

A trip to Leeds follows in September, while the Reds will meet champions Manchester City at home and arch-rivals Manchester United away in October.

The first Merseyside derby against Everton is at Goodison Park at the end of November, with the return date at Anfield in the latter stages of April.

Article continues below

The Christmas period will see Liverpool host Leeds on Boxing Day and then head to Leicester two days later before 2022 begins with a trip to Stamford Bridge to meet Chelsea.

Liverpool will again meet the two Manchester clubs in the space of three matches, while the season ends with a game against Wolves at Anfield on May 22. 

Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Liverpool
21/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley
28/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
11/09/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool
18/09/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
25/09/2021 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool
02/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
16/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Liverpool
23/10/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
30/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton
06/11/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool
20/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
27/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
30/11/2021 19:45 Everton v Liverpool
04/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
11/12/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
15/12/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
18/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
26/12/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United
28/12/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
01/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
15/01/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford
22/01/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
09/02/2022 20:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
12/02/2022 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
19/02/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Norwich City
26/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
05/03/2022 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
12/03/2022 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
19/03/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
02/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Watford
09/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
16/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
23/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Everton
30/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
07/05/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
15/05/2022 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
22/05/2022 16:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton