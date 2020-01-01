Liverpool Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The Reds were runaway champions last season and they will be the team to beat in 2020-21

will embark on their Premier League title defence with a game at home against newly promoted as the 2020-21 season gets under way on September 12.

That means Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be the welcoming committee for Marcelo Bielsa - a coach whose methods will be tested in 's top division for the first time.

The Reds will then make a trip to Stamford Bridge in order to play in their second game of the season on September 19 and things don't get any easier after that, with a game at home to on September 26.

follow soon after that on matchday four, with that game set to be played on October 3.

Fans won't have long to wait for the first Merseyside derby of the season against either, which follows on October 17. That game is scheduled to be played at Goodison Park, with the corresponding derby at Anfield on February 20.

Liverpool's first league meeting with Pep Guardiola's - their nearest rivals last term - will come at the Etihad Stadium on November 7, with the home match set for February 6.

Interestingly, they won't lock horns with eternal rivals until January 16 next year and that match will take place at Anfield.

While the Reds' opening batch poses a difficult path to navigate, their Christmas and New Year run-in is somewhat more forgiving - on paper, at least - with games against , and among the scheduled games, but there will be a showdown with Jose Mourinho's on December 16.

Though they will make a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United at the beginning of May, Liverpool's final run-in of the season will see them take on Southampton, and , before wrapping the season up at home to Crystal Palace.

Check out the full Liverpool fixture list for the 2020-21 season below.

Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2020-21