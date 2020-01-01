‘Liverpool players always ready to march like soldiers for Klopp’ – Matip’s view on Reds revealed by his former coach

Sven Hubscher has learned a great deal about the German manager's process by keeping in contact with a former Vetlins-Arena favourite

Everyone at is always "ready to go full throttle" for Jurgen Klopp, according to ex- assistant Sven Hubscher, who has revealed what Joel Matip thinks of his manager at Anfield.

Klopp was drafted in to replace Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool's new permanent manager in October 2015, after a hugely successful seven-year spell at .

The German head coach led BVB to two titles and the final, but it took time for him to stamp his own mark on the squad and bring about significant change at Westfalenstadion.

Klopp has had a similar impact at Liverpool, gradually transforming the team into Premier League title contenders and European Cup winners while making some shrewd moves in the transfer market.

The Reds won three major trophies in 2019, and are on course to pick up a first top-flight crown in 30 years come the end of the season, having finally established themselves as the dominant force in English football.

Matip has played a key role in Liverpool's recent success, after making a number of improvements to his game under Klopp's stewardship.

Hubscher coached the 28-year-old centre-back during his time at Schalke, and the pair still keep in regular contact after forging a close bond at Vetlins-Arena.

When asked what Matip tells him about Klopp's managerial style, Hubscher told Goal and SPOX: "Klopp is very emotional and that translates to the players. Everyone is ready to go full throttle.

"Competition also plays an important role, which makes the coach’s work easier.

"Nevertheless, he says that everyone is ready at any time to march like soldiers for Klopp. He has never had a harder preparation in his life than in Liverpool.

"How fit the team is can be seen on the pitch. They play with a chain of four in defence, in front of that, three madmen run from right to left and, in front of that, they have three grenades that do the damage.

"That's how they won the Champions League last season."

Hubscher went on to express his belief that Matip has been a standout performer for Liverpool over the past year, having built on the platform of becoming a Champions League winner by earning a regular place in the heart of the defence alongside Virgil van Dijk.

He added: "From my own players Joel Matip [has impressed me most], who didn't have an easy time at Schalke. His accomplishments have not always been valued, although there are few players who play braver with and without the ball.

"Since the Champions League victory last season, it should be clear to everyone what quality he has."