‘Liverpool need back-to-back titles to be greats’ – Man Utd legend Ferdinand plays down big billing

The former Red Devils defender admits to being impressed by Jurgen Klopp’s class of 2019-20, but says they still have much to achieve

cannot be compared to iconic sides of the past until they have secured back-to-back Premier League titles, says Rio Ferdinand.

The Reds are still waiting to break their duck in that department.

It is expected that a first top-flight crown in 30 years will make its way to Anfield in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have opened up a 13-point lead at the top of the table and gone unbeaten through a remarkable 12 months.

On top of their domestic efforts, Liverpool have also landed , UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup crowns.

They are considered by many to have already established a standing as one of the finest sides of the modern era.

Ferdinand is reluctant to grant such big billing to the Reds just yet, with the former United star having once helped those at Old Trafford to dominate the domestic scene.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s iconic reign delivered 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League triumphs.

The last of those came in 2008, with Ferdinand suggesting that Liverpool’s class of 2019-20 are not yet at that level.

He said in a Q&A on Twitter: “Need to win back to back league titles before being compared but there’s no denying they’re en route to being great team!”

Need to win back to back league titles before being compared but there’s no denying they’re on route to being great team! #Simples #AskRio https://t.co/J5isBFPytb — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 3, 2020

While Liverpool are flying high as contenders for major honours at home and abroad, arch-rivals United are still struggling to rediscover their spark.

The Red Devils are sat fifth in the Premier League table and are once again without Champions League competition in the current campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the man being charged with the task of waking a sleeping giant from its slumber.

Ferdinand was a very public supporter of handing the Norwegian a permanent contract after seeing him impress in an initial interim post at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

He stands by those calls, despite seeing questions asked of Solskjaer since he was tied to a three-year contract.

The ex- international said when asked if he regrets his comments: “Ole’s at the Wheel... it’s an emotional game!”

United, who suffered a 2-0 defeat at in their most recent outing, will be back in action on Saturday when they take in an third round clash with .