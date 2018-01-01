Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies – Klopp responds to Mourinho

Jurgen Klopp insisted his time at Liverpool could not be judged solely on winning trophies.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp responded to Jose Mourinho's jibe about trophies, saying that they cannot be all he is judged on at Anfield.

Ahead of Manchester United's trip to Liverpool on Sunday, Mourinho said "trophies matter" , with Klopp yet to deliver silverware since taking over at the Premier League club in October 2015.

But the German, who has lost three finals during his time at the club, said there was more to consider than just trophies.

"Do I have to? Do I have to win it? That might be what people remember but what I have to do is make the best of the things the club is offering me, that is what I believe in," Klopp told UK newspapers.

"If people say the Champions League campaign last season was not a success because we didn't win the final then I cannot change that. Was it the most successful? No, but the ride was brilliant. I enjoyed it a lot.

"Going to the final was fantastic but in life – in all departments of life, including your job – if only the best counts and effort doesn't count then life is s***."

Liverpool are again well-placed for success this season, sitting top of the Premier League and having reached the last 16 in the Champions League.

Klopp said he enjoyed the challenge and journey of trying to deliver success.

"You can do whatever you want but if I'm not as smart as [Albert] Einstein or whatever, I can't try a little bit? I will never be him," he said.

"I love the challenge. Make the best of it. That is how I understand life, I learned it a little bit in football. In the end other people have to judge that."