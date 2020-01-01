Liverpool looking after number one after returning to Premier League summit - Alisson

Alisson says will continue to look after number one after returning to top spot in the Premier League table, with the defending champions paying no attention to what others are doing.

That sharp focus has allowed the Reds to become a dominant force at home and abroad in recent years.

, Club World Cup and domestic title honours have been secured after embracing a relentless approach to trophy chasing.

That mindset is not about to change any time soon, with Jurgen Klopp demanding that standards are not allowed to slip at Anfield.

Alisson is among those looking to avoid any outside interference, with Liverpool taking things one game at a time after ensuring that they are Christmas No.1 for a third successive year.

The Brazilian goalkeeper told the club’s official website after collecting a crushing 7-0 win over Crystal Palace last time out: “It’s good, you put pressure on the opponents, the other teams who are there fighting for first place.

“But we are only thinking about ourselves, thinking about what we can do on the pitch. So, when you get three points with a great performance you will be happy.

“We have one week to rest now, to prepare the next game and the next challenge, and to enjoy a little bit Christmas with the family.

“I wish a merry Christmas for all the supporters, may God bless you. Enjoy it with the family safely, in a safe way. Merry Christmas – this is our gift for you!”

Liverpool have endured their fair share of injury struggles this season, but looked back to their fearsome best against Palace.

Alisson claims that contest was not as easy as the Reds made it look, with a confident outfit hitting all of the right notes on a productive afternoon in south London.

He added: “If you just see the scoresheet you see it was an easy game for Liverpool, but it wasn’t. We had to work really hard here.

“It’s always tough to play against away because of the way they play. They like to put the balls in behind and we like to press them and sometimes they came out of this pressure of ours.

“But on those moments we did really well, buying some time, dropping a little bit, the defensive line dropped a little bit to buy some time for the other players to come back and help to defend. That’s why, I believe, we got the clean sheet.

“Then after, with the ball we did really, really well – great.”