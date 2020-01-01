‘Liverpool injuries will have Kane rubbing his hands together’ – Reds will have to outscore Spurs, says Aldridge

The former frontman believes Jurgen Klopp may need to favour an adventurous approach against Tottenham after seeing his defensive options decimated

Harry Kane will be “rubbing his hands together” at the prospect of facing a makeshift back line, says John Aldridge, with Jurgen Klopp told he may have to try and “outscore” at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Premier League’s top two are due to lock horns on Merseyside in an eagerly-anticipated encounter.

There has been nothing to separate Klopp’s side from Jose Mourinho’s men through 12 games, but an opportunity to establish some daylight at the summit is about to present itself.

Defending champions Liverpool will be going in search of a morale-boosting victory with their options in defence having been decimated by injury.

Joel Matip has joined Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the treatment table, with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson – who are more at home in midfield – being asked to provide cover.

Klopp would have been hoping to avoid such selection posers heading into a crunch clash with fellow title hopefuls, with Aldridge of the opinion that a more adventurous approach may have to be taken against Spurs as Liverpool seek to counter any leaks at the back.

The former Reds striker told the Liverpool Echo: “You'd imagine Harry Kane will be rubbing his hands together given the injury problems at the back we're suffering and he'll probably be fancying himself whoever he's up against on the night.

“Liverpool might find their best approach on the night is simply to try and outscore Spurs.

“The problem you've got against a side like them is if they get the first goal, with the way Jose Mourinho sets his stall out.

“We've seen a few times already this season how difficult they are to break down if they get their noses in front and they're good at making life difficult for the opposition.

“If we get the first goal, it would force them out to come out a bit and it could end up being a really good game but if it's the other way around, it could be shades of a few years ago.

“That's the kind of game Mourinho likes to make it so we are going to need some ingenuity from our front three.”