Liverpool given title boost as Gomez returns to training

The defender has been missing since December but is set to bolster the Reds' Premier League chances after resuming work with the first team

Joe Gomez is nearing a return after almost four months out due to a leg injury as the defender resumed training.

Gomez, 21, needed surgery after suffering a leg fracture during his side's win at on December 5.

The international had made 12 Premier League starts before the setback, but manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Gomez was close to a return.

"It is nice. Joe is not injured anymore and nearly fit," Klopp told the club's website on Tuesday.

"He will not be in the afternoon training session because he has to do something else – he has to work on his endurance, that's how it is and how the boys always have to do it, like Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] had to do it when he was finally back in training.

"After a long time, I think Joe was out for 15 weeks, that is long, so he needs to now create the basis again for the rest of the season."

In a further boost for the Premier League leaders, Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to return to full training next week as he continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered in April last year.

Liverpool resume their league campaign with a clash at home to on Sunday.

Gomez hasn't played since being injured at Turf Moor in a challenge with Burnley's Ben Mee, interrupting what was turning into a fine season for the young England international.

Brought in as first-choice centre-half for the opening game of the season, the 21 year-old performed admirably alongside Virgil van Dijk, and was awarded man of the match after a stirring display in a 2-1 win against in September.

He has made 59 appearances for the Reds since signing from Charlton Athletic in 2015.