Liverpool forward Salah celebrates daughter's birthday as Disney character Maui

The Egypt international took to social media to showcase how he spent time celebrating his daughter's birthday in a special way

star Mohamed Salah dressed as Maui, a character from the popular Walt Disney animation movie, Moana, to celebrate his daughter's fifth birthday.

Makka, the celebrant dressed as the title character while Salah wore a skirt made of leaves and had a Hawaiian garland around his neck to look like Maui.

The Reds forward posted on Instagram with the caption: "I Maui, bring to you Moana! Happy birthday my princess."

Salah will be hoping to take to the field when Liverpool tackle at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils are the only side he has faced more than twice without finding the back of the net, and stated back in February he was not concerned about it.

“If we win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 and anyone else scores, I don’t mind, I would be very, very happy. For me, the team is the most important thing, " he told Premier League Productions.

The 27-year old has played 709 minutes of top-flight football this season, scoring four times and providing three assists.