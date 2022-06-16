Liverpool fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Liverpool will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Fulham.
Jurgen Klopp's side will then take on Crystal Palace at home before facing off against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The Reds finished second in the Premier League last season, just one point behind champions Manchester City, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to usurp Pep Guardiola's team.
GOAL brings you Liverpool's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|12:30
|Fulham v Liverpool
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Crystal Palace
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Liverpool
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|31/08/2022
|20:00
|Liverpool v Newcastle United
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Liverpool
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Wolverhampton
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Liverpool
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brighton
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester City
|19/10/2022
|20:00
|Liverpool v West Ham United
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Leeds United
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Southampton
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Liverpool
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Leicester City
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Liverpool
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Liverpool
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Chelsea
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Liverpool
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Everton
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Liverpool
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Liverpool
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester United
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Fulham
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Liverpool
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Leeds United v Liverpool
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|West Ham United v Liverpool
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brentford
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Liverpool
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Aston Villa
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Southampton v Liverpool
Liverpool tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Liverpool Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Prices to buy tickets for Liverpool league matches do not vary, with prices varying from £37 to £59 depending on which part of the ground fans choose to sit in.
Liverpool season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £869 to £685, with reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Liverpool games on the official club website.