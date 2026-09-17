Liverpool are fighting on several fronts this season: the league, domestic cups and Europe. If you want to follow the Reds without missing a thing, you need to know which competition is on which broadcaster. The good news is that with the right mix, you won't miss a single match.

The following overview shows which broadcasters are relevant for Liverpool.

Liverpool, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Reds' matches live on TV and livestream?

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Watch Liverpool live on TV and livestream in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup

In Germany, Sky holds the full Premier League rights. The broadcaster shows every league match live, both as a standalone broadcast and in conference format. That puts Liverpool's matches firmly on Sky.

You can also watch the Reds via livestream on WOW or through the Sky Go app, whether you are at home or on the move.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky also expanded its England package to include the rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. That means any Liverpool matches in the League Cup, or against lower-division opponents, will also be shown live on Sky.

DAZN broadcasts the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield exclusively in Germany. The streaming service shows all relevant matches live, including every Liverpool appearance.

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For Liverpool in the Champions League, the rights are split across several broadcasters. DAZN shows most matches live. One selected top match on Tuesday evening, meanwhile, goes out exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

From the 2027/28 season, the picture will change again. Paramount+ will move into Champions League broadcasting and take over a significant share of the rights. Here you can find all the known details on the new rights package.

Should Liverpool reach the Champions League final, it will also be shown on free-to-air TV as usual. In that case, ZDF will handle the live broadcast.

Liverpool, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Reds' matches live on TV and livestream? Live ticker on SPOX

We will also cover selected Reds matches in our live ticker. If we are covering a match, the ticker will appear here around an hour before kick-off.

TV guide to Liverpool: the club at a glance