Liverpool FC are competing on several fronts this season, as they do year after year: league, cup and Europe. To follow the Reds without missing a match, you need to know which provider shows each competition. Get the right mix and you won't miss a game.
This overview shows which broadcasters cover Liverpool.
Liverpool FC: who shows the Reds' matches live on TV and via livestream?
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Watch Liverpool FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Carabao Cup live on TV and via livestream
Sky hold all the Premier League rights in Germany and show every league match live, both individually and as part of a multi-match broadcast. That puts Liverpool FC's matches regularly on the Sky schedule.
On WOW or the Sky Go app, you can stream the Reds' matches at home or on the move.
From the 2025/26 season, Sky also expanded their English football package to include rights to the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup. Any Liverpool matches in the League Cup or against lower-division opponents will therefore be live on Sky.
DAZN hold exclusive rights to the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield in Germany. The streaming service show all relevant matches live, including every Liverpool FC appearance.
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Several providers also share Liverpool's Champions League coverage. DAZN show most matches live, but Amazon Prime Video have exclusive rights to one selected headline match on Tuesday evenings.
From the 2027/28 season, Paramount+ will enter the Champions League broadcasting market and take over a substantial share of the rights. You can find all the known details of the new rights package here.
Should Liverpool FC reach the Champions League final, ZDF will, as usual, show it live on free-to-air TV.
Liverpool FC: live text commentary on SPOX
We also cover selected Reds matches with live text commentary, which will appear here around an hour before kick-off.
Liverpool FC TV guide: club profile
|Founded
|1892
|English league titles
|20
|FA Cup wins
|8
|Champions League titles
|6
|Record appearance holder
|Ian Callaghan (857 competitive appearances)