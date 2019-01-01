‘Liverpool can get better and could go unbeaten’ – Murphy sees another gear for Reds to hit

The former midfielder believes Jurgen Klopp’s side have not been at their best so far this season despite leading the Premier League by eight points

still have more gears to go through this season, says Danny Murphy, with it possible that a side now sat eight points clear in the Premier League title race could emulate ’s ‘Invincibles’.

The Reds have a long way to go before they can claim to stand alongside one of the most iconic teams of the modern era.

Back in 2003-04, under the guidance of Arsene Wenger, the Gunners navigated an entire top-flight campaign without coming unstuck.

Liverpool suffered only one defeat last season, but still finished second, and have dropped just two points through 12 games in 2019-20.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now the team to catch, with former Reds star Murphy of the opinion that they can get even better.

He told talkSPORT: “Liverpool haven’t hit the heights of last season and they’ve got a bit lucky with some of their results.

“But they’re still winning every game, which is incredible, and it shows how far they have come with this hunger to win games and stay in games.

“The thing about Liverpool that’s really positive is they are nine points ahead of City and eight points ahead of Leicester and without playing that well.

“If Liverpool get better, woah.

“At the moment, their energy, the quality, the balance, the defensive stability, the pace, the quality in the final third with the two full-backs who every time they go forward look dangerous…

“And Sadio Mane has been the best player in the Premier League this season, for me.

“They could go the whole season [unbeaten], although I don’t think they will because you need a bit of luck to do it.

“Liverpool can even play with a little bit of freedom now with that cushion, whereas City know every time they go on the pitch now they have to be on it, because if they lost another and the gap gets to 12 points, all of a sudden it would look impossible.”

Many are already looking to hand the crown to Liverpool, with defending champions nine points off the pace after losing 3-1 at Anfield, but Murphy believes there are more twists and turns to come.

He added: “Is the title over? From what I saw, Man City are more than capable [of catching Liverpool].

“They did fight back, they didn’t give it up and they’ve still played with quality.

“They’re more than capable of going on a 10 or 15-game run of winning every game. At the moment it’s not over.

“Some City fans are disgruntled but there were a lot of positives from that performance, the simple fact is defensively they are very vulnerable, but they did come up against one of the best front threes we’ve ever seen.

“Are Leicester and Chelsea in the race? I don’t think they’re going to compete with Liverpool and City for the title, Liverpool have already beaten Chelsea and Leicester, but I think they could cause some upsets on the way.”