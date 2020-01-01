‘Liverpool are greedy and want the lot!’ – Former Reds star sees no letting up in trophy chases

Don Hutchison believes Jurgen Klopp’s side have one hand on the Premier League title, with Champions League and FA Cup crowns back on the agenda

“want the lot” this season and will remain “greedy” in pursuit of more major silverware, says former Reds midfielder Don Hutchison.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already added to their trophy haul in 2019-20.

Having landed the crown last term, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup success has also been savoured.

A 13-point lead has been opened up at the top of the Premier League table, with a first title triumph in 30 years now well within reach.

Hutchison believes the Reds are already over that particular line, with rivals out of sight by the halfway stage, with attention being allowed to drift towards more European and domestic cup glory.

The ex-Liverpool star told Premier League Productions of the desire which continues to burn bright at Anfield: “The standards are there for them.

“I keep saying about the Holy Grail, it’s what they want. They are desperate for it [the Premier League title].

“In my opinion, they have got it. City are nowhere near it, they can’t come back, and I think the distance will get bigger between Liverpool and Leicester as well.

“City have got to worry about overtaking Leicester before they can even think about getting anywhere near Liverpool.

“Eyes will then be drawn towards the Champions League in February. I wouldn’t have thought they are looking at it just yet, but they have a couple of big games against and they will try and defend the trophy.

“I think they want the lot. I think they are greedy for it.”

Liverpool’s focus is about to shift towards competition.

A third round derby date with Merseyside neighbours is set to be taken in on Sunday.

Attention will then turn back to Premier League matters, with some testing encounters approaching for a side that has gone 12 months unbeaten in the English top-flight.

Klopp’s side face a trip to , with Jose Mourinho now at the helm there, on January 11 before welcoming old adversaries to Anfield for what promises to be a keenly-contested encounter the following weekend.