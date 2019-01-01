'Liverpool are better equipped to go unbeaten' - Premier League title is heading to Anfield, claims Pennant

A former Red has backed Jurgen Klopp to end the club's long wait for domestic glory come May and replicate Arsenal's 2003-04 invincibles

are well placed to win their first Premier League title and complete a full season unbeaten, according to Jermaine Pennant.

Jurgen Klopp's side have enjoyed a dream start to the 2019-20 campaign, building on a triumph back in June by storming clear of their rivals in .

The Reds are top of the Premier League by eight points ahead of after 13 fixtures, and already nine ahead of reigning champions .

Liverpool have yet to suffer a defeat on the domestic front, with 12 wins and a draw on their record heading into a hectic festive period.

Pennant, who played for the Merseyside outfit in the 2007 Champions League final, thinks Klopp's men are "well equipped" to win a first league title in 30 years without suffering a single loss, having learned from the experience of last season.

“For Liverpool to only lose once last season and not win the league; that was unheard of and will never be replicated again," Pennant told 888 Sport.

"This season they are more prepared and have more experience of being in that situation and that is showing through now.

"They’re picking up late goals where last season they were holding out for the draw. They’re learning from past experience.

"They are better equipped this season to go unbeaten and have all the fundamentals there to go one better than last season.”

In Europe, a 1-1 draw at home to Napoli on Wednesday night saw the Reds maintain a one-point lead over the Italian giants in Group E, which leaves them needing just a draw away at Red Bull Salzburg on December 10 to qualify for the last 16.

Liverpool have won seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, with deadly attacking trident Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane firing on all cylinders once again.

Pennant thinks Mane has been the standout player at Anfield this term, overtaking Salah as the team's main man due to his work rate on and off the pitch.

“You have to go on form and although Salah has been top goal-scorer for the past two seasons, Mane has started off on fire, not just with goals but assists," Pennant added.

"His work-rate is phenomenal and that shows what kind of character he is: when you’re the top goal-scorer and you work as hard as he does that speaks volumes in itself."

Liverpool will be back in Premier League action when arrive at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, before they host in the Merseyside derby four days later.