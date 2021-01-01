UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Fiorentina and Manchester City in UWCL round of 16 action

Fiorentina slowly settling into the match
The Italians are starting to test City's defence on the rare attack.
But City are still in complete dominance this afternoon.
PENALTY AND GOAL
Caroline Weir doubles City's lead this afternoon from the penalty spot after a debatable handball call in the box.
Fiorentina 0-2 Manchester City (agg 0-5)
25 minutes left to go in the first half.
CLOSE!
Fiorentina nearly get an equaliser after the City keeper dropped the ball from a strong cross from Frederikke Thogersen.
Lana Clelland couldn't beat Karima Taieb to the ball and the City keeper kept the ball safe.
CITY GOAL
Ellen White opens the scoring and gets that big away goal.
A really well worked ball across the City midfield finished in White's path for a perfectly placed ball to Katja Schroffenegger right.
Fiorentina now need five goals to progress.
Fiorentina 0-1 Manchester City (agg 0-4)
Manchester City in control
The Citizens have been on the attack these opening 10 minutes and the Italian coach is asking his side to calm down.
Fiorentina have yet setlled into the match and test the English defence.
We have KO in Italy!
Will Fiorentina's attacking line-up get those four needed goals? Will Manchester City's heavily rotated squad hurt them or will they be able to keep their advantage?
Let's see 👀
Round of 16 recap
Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, Barcelona and Rosengard are all through to the quarter-finals!
We just wait for the winners of Fiorentina vs Manchester City and Sparta Praha vs PSG.
Yesterday we saw a bust UWCL schedule and here is the recap with the aggregate scores:
Atetico Madrid 1-1 Chelsea (agg 1-3)
Brondby 1-3 Lyon (agg 1-5)
LSK 0-2 Wolfsburg (agg 0-4)
Fortuna Hjorring 0-5 Barcelona (agg 0-9)
Bayern Munich 3-0 BIIK Kazygurt (agg 9-1)
St. Polten 0-2 Rosengard (agg 2-4)
KO in 15 minutes!
Mancester City have not advanced to the quarter-finals since 2018 and Fiorentina have never progressed past the round of 16.
Which side will break their unlucky UWCL streak today??
Fiorentina's attacking line-up 🟣
All hands on deck for Italians who start with a 3-5-2 formation in search for those three goals.
Il nostro 11 iniziale per #FiorentinaManCity!
Il nostro 11 iniziale per #FiorentinaManCity!⁰
🖥️ LIVE STREAMING su https://t.co/JSE5vO5QfS#ForzaViola 💜 #UWCL #Fiorentina
Manchester City's starting XI 🔵
Five changes to Gareth Taylor's line-up from the first leg.
❌ Lucy Bronze, Sam Mewis, Ellie Roebuck, Steph Houghton, Chloe Kelly
Rose Lavelle gets her first UWCL start alongside Keira Walsh and Caroline Weir in the midfield.
Your City line-up to face @ACF_Womens in the #UWCL! 📋
XI | Taieb, Stanway, Dahlkemper, Morgan, Greenwood, Walsh, Lavelle, Weir, Beckie, Hemp, White (C)
SUBS | Roebuck, Keating, Coombs, Mannion, Mewis, Kelly, Davies, Park
🔷 #ManCity |
Welcome back to Goal!
There's more UWCL round of 16 action today 🍿
Today we go to Italy for Fiorentina vs Manchester City.
City have a 3-0 lead after the first leg in England, but can Viola cause the first comeback of the round of 16??