UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City and more in UWCL round of 16 action

Jenni Hermoso was set to complete her hat-trick seconds from the HT whistle, but her shot hit the post and bounced back out...ouch.

After two goals in 5 minutes for Hermoso, Barcelona haven't been able to break down Fortuna's deep block again.

The Danish keeper has definitely been player of the match so far for her side.

They haven't been able to break through for a third just yet, but Barcelona are dominating the ball keeping play in Fortuna's half for most of the match.