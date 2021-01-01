Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye Sterling move

Man Utd lead chase for Sarr
Manchester United are first in the chase for starlet Pape Sarr of Metz, writes The Sun.
The 18-year-old is in the 99th percentile among midfielders for interceptions in Europe's top five leagues, and in the 94th percentile for tackles.
Those prodigious numbers for someone so young will make him enticing to many clubs, and it's believed the Red Devils will need to battle hard for his signing.
Fluminense announce Bobadilla signing
Muito prazer, Melhor e Mais Bonita Torcida do Mundo. pic.twitter.com/1tsXLPXRKd— Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) April 17, 2021
Sheridan resigns from Swindon
FOOTBALL : John Sheridan "I'm going to resign" as @Official_STFC manager (with immediate effect) #stfc— BBC Wiltshire Sport (@BBCWiltsSport) April 17, 2021
Sheffield United chairman quits
Sheffield United chairman Prince Musaad Bin Khalid Al Saud has stepped down from his post "for personal reasons" on the same day the club was officially relegated from the Premier League.
"To say I am disappointed how things turned out this season is an understatement," he said in a statement. "I have great faith that we have a bright future and I look forward to seeing everyone back at Bramall Lane in good health and cheering on our Blades."
Why South American stars are drawn to Boca
Ever wonder what makes players such as Edinson Cavani, already established in European leagues, so interested in moving to Boca Juniors?
There's a romantic draw involved that many veteran South American stars cannot resist.
Real Madrid eye Sterling (Daily Star)
The Spanish giants believe the winger's decline in playing time might make him available
Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, according to the Daily Star, as the emergence of Phil Foden for Pep Guardiola has seemingly made Sterling less vital than before.
Sterling is reportedly still happy at his current home, with the Citizens destined for a Premier League crown and still in contention for the Champions League. He still plays a fair amount, contributing to 15 league goals this year, and he's played in England his entire career.
That said, Real Madrid apparently see Sterling as the ideal star in his prime to bridge the gap between aging attackers and youngsters not quite ready to carry the club on their own. Their determined pursuit could prove flattering and eventually intriguing.