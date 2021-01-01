Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd hold Ramos grudge

Red Bulls send Jenson on loan to Westerlo
NEWS: New York Red Bulls Loan David Jensen to K.V.C Westerlo— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) June 17, 2021
📰➡️ https://t.co/LiMb5PpZf4
Good luck, @thebigdane1992! pic.twitter.com/TmJZfXoyzA
Everton hold Coady interest
Football Insider has said Conor Coady would be one of the first signings Rafa Benitez makes if appointed manager of Everton.
Coady, now at Wolves, is a Liverpool academy graduate who began his career in the midfield but has since slid back into a defensive role.
Saints reach Hoedt agreement with Anderlecht
#SaintsFC have come to an agreement with @rscanderlecht for the transfer of defender @wesleyhoedt:— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 17, 2021
Burton sign Moult
Let’s do this 💪⚽️ https://t.co/u8SJBa2Nkb— Louis Moult (@louismoult) June 17, 2021
Hull add Williams
Welcome to Hull City, Randell! 👋#hcafc | #theTigers https://t.co/zLqilVVSLC— Hull City (@HullCity) June 17, 2021
Man Utd have £50m Varane bid rejected (Manchester Evening News)
The Red Devils are expected to try again with an improved offer
Manchester United have had a £50 million ($70m/€58m) bid for centre-back Raphael Varane rejected by Real Madrid, according to the Manchester Evening News.
The Red Devils are said to have made Varane their top defensive target, but Real Madrid are holding out for a fee of about £80 million ($111m/€94m).
Man Utd hold Ramos grudge (Daily Mail)
Despite an apparent need for a centre-back, the Red Devils have little interest in the player
Manchester United hold a grudge against Sergio Ramos for his dealings with them in the past, claims the Daily Mail, and will not look to sign him after his announcement that he will leave Real Madrid this summer.
The Daily Mail has claimed Paris Saint-Germain is the most likely destination for Ramos, though other reports have linked him with Manchester City.