Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ancelotti won't push for James at Madrid

Harry Kane "deserves to win titles each season" and is too talented to be stuck somewhere he cannot win trophies, according to Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.

Sissoko said Spurs have failed the striker by not winning a single piece of silverware during his career despite his prolific goalscoring, and "would wish him the best" if he does leave the club this summer.

