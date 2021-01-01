Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp fuming at Liverpool failure to land £100m Koulibaly

Klopp fuming at Liverpool failure to land £100m Koulibaly (Sun)
Reds management were dissuaded by the defender's huge price tag
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left furious at his club's inability to close a deal for Kalidou Koulibaly, reports the Sun.
The Napoli defender was Klopp's prime target during the January transfer window, but Liverpool's owners refused to consider him due to the £100 million ($138m) price tag placed on his shoulders.
Messi is Spain's biggest taxpayer
Barcelona star Lionel Messi paid more tax than any other individual in Spain over the last four years, reports El Periodico.
The Argentine will have contributed a total of €370 million (£324m/$448m) from 2017 to 2021 by the end of the current season, with massive uncertainty over whether he will continue at Camp Nou.
Thiago Silva reveals 'nice surprise' from Lampard
Thiago Silva says a “nice surprise” from Frank Lampard immediately assured him he made the right choice when joining Chelsea over the summer.
The Brazil defender moved to the Premier League shortly before his 36th birthday, bringing an end to his eight-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.
Silva says he had no doubts about his decision to head to Stamford Bridge, but appreciated a gesture he received from his new manager as he prepared for the move.
Reynolds & McElhenny complete Wrexham takeover
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have completed a takeover of National League side Wrexham AFC, the club have announced.
The duo have made a £2 million equity investment into the club, who are currently in the fifth tier of English football.
Ex-USMNT forward Johannsson in talks with Polish side
Former United States international Aron Johannsson is in talks with Polish side Lech Poznan, according to ESPN.
The 30-year-old is a free agent, having most recently played in Sweden at Hammarby.