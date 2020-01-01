Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rashford to sign new £300k-per-week Man Utd deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2020-21
Getty

Premier League clubs to ignore players returning from China

2020-12-18T23:55:46Z

Premier League clubs are unwilling to consider bids for a host of stars ready to quit the Chinese Super League, claims the Daily Mail

New salary restrictions in the Asian country mean the end for the mega contracts that enticed the likes of Oscar, Paulinho and Marouane Fellaini to move in recent seasons.

Barca prepared to sell Coutinho

2020-12-18T23:45:14Z

Barcelona are winning to listen to offers for Philippe Coutinho, reports ARA

The emergence of teen sensation Pedri has convinced the club that they can afford to sell the Brazilian if they receive a suitable offer.

Man Utd shortlist five director of football candidates

2020-12-18T23:35:29Z

Manchester United are considering five hopefuls to fill the director of football position, reports the Daily Record

Luis Campos, Paul Mitchell and Mark Overmars are among the possible recruits, as United seek to address what has become a frequent request from the club's fans who are unsatisfied with the Reds' transfer policy.

Rashford to sign new £300k a week Man Utd deal

2020-12-18T23:15:47Z

Forward to receive raise on £200,000-a-week wages

Marcus Rashford is in line for a lucrative new contract at Manchester United, reports the Daily Star

The forward will sign an extension in the new year which will bolster his £200,000-a-week salary, having impressed for the Reds so far in 2020-21.

Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2020-21
Getty Images