Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd line up £50m Neto deal

Virgil van Dijk is set to incur the wrath of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp due to his determination to play Euro 2020, reports the Mirror.

Klopp has publicly stated he would prefer his injured defender to sit the summer tournament out even if he recovers in time.

But Netherlands coach Frank de Boer will give Van Dijk until the very last minute to prove his fitness and take up a place in his squad, despite not having played a competitive match since October.