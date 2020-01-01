Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund swoop for 'New Sancho' at Man City

City will insist on buyback clause for Braaf

are looking to repeat the transfer coup achieved with Jadon Sancho once more, according to Bild.

Jayden Braaf, 18, has come under the spotlight at Signal Iduna Park after shining, like Sancho, in the youth system.

City are likely to demand up to €10 million for the youngster, as well as insisting that a buyback clause is included in any deal.