Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea idol Terry set for first managerial role

Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini has admitted that he regrets turning down the chance to join Arsenal when they attempted to sign him at the age of 16.

In an interview with French magazine So Foot, Chiellini says: "In hindsight, I was a fool to decline that offer. I was 16, I played in Serie C, I got a huge offer.

"I didn't feel ready. If I had accepted, it would have given the impression of betraying Livorno."

