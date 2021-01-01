Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi set for Barca deal as La Liga approve registration

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Lionel Messi Barcelona 2020-21
Getty Images

Gotze: I don't think about leaving PSV

2021-07-10T22:55:00Z

Mario Gotze has said he has no intention of leaving PSV.

"I don't think about leaving," he told ESPN. "We have a great chance of Champions League football.''

The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich star contributed to 11 goals in the Eredivisie this past campaign.

Mario Gotze PSV 2020-21
Getty

Former Everton player Adeniran joins Sheffield Wednesday

2021-07-10T22:40:00Z

Everton confirm Bjorn deal

2021-07-10T22:25:00Z

Chiellini to sign one-year Juve extension

2021-07-10T22:15:00Z

Giorgio Chiellini will sign a one-year contract extension with Juventus next week after the completion of Euro 2020, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The veteran centre-back has remained a rotation player for the club into his mid-30s, making 16 league starts last year.

Messi set for Barca deal as La Liga approve registration (AS)

2021-07-10T22:00:00Z

Barca had hit a wall with his contract regarding finances, but he now appears to have the green light to re-sign

La Liga have authorised Barcelona to register Lionel Messi for the upcoming season pending a new contract despite the club's financial perils, according to AS.

The Catalan club have reportedly promised authorities that they would cut wages to meet the mandatory salary limit ahead of the next campaign.