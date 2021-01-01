Falcao linked to River Plate transfer
2021-02-11T00:40:00Z
Radamel Falcao, currently playing at Galatasaray, could join River Plate this summer, according to ESPN. The 35-year-old would represent a potentially huge signing for the Argentinian side given the scoring prowess he's displayed throughout his illustrious career.
Bristol Rovers sack manager after 19 games
2021-02-11T00:20:45Z
Bristol Rovers have dismissed Paul Tisdal after just 19 matches in charge of the team, according to Bristol Live.
Man Utd to face multiple Pogba pursuits this summer
2021-02-11T00:00:00Z
While the eccentric midfielder seems happier at Old Trafford these days, he'll still draw interest from big clubs around EuropeManchester United avoided all-out war with Paul Pogba earlier this campaign, but that doesn't mean they will be able to keep him long-term. In fact, PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are all said to be eyeing a splashy move for Pogba this summer if they can't secure Lyon's Houssem Aouar, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Chelsea will give Kepa another chance before considering sale
2021-02-10T23:33:57Z
New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has vowed to give embattled goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga another chance of earning a place at the club before looking to sell him.