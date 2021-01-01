Porto close in on €15m addition from Brazil
Brazilian club Gremio are set to sell 23-year-old striker Pepe to Porto €15 million ($18m) pending the completion of medicals, Globo Esporte writes.
Pepe would be the fourth most expensive signing in Porto history.
Stoke City announce Ndiaye loan
Coman happy at Bayern Munich
PSG dangle Real Madrid release clause for Mbappe
A clause could allow Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the future (AS)
AS cites sources close to Kylian Mbappe as saying Paris Saint-Germain are increasingly interested in putting a special Real Madrid release clause in his next contract.
If Mbappe gets a Real Madrid clause, it would allow the Spanish side to force a deal at a given price before anyone else.
Mbappe has been heavily linked to Los Blancos in recent weeks.