A clause could allow Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the future (AS)

AS cites sources close to Kylian Mbappe as saying Paris Saint-Germain are increasingly interested in putting a special Real Madrid release clause in his next contract.

If Mbappe gets a Real Madrid clause, it would allow the Spanish side to force a deal at a given price before anyone else.

Mbappe has been heavily linked to Los Blancos in recent weeks.