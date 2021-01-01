Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal make official Aouar bid

Costa contract confirmed

2021-07-06T22:45:00Z

Porto have announced a contract for Bruno Costa that will run until 2024.

The midfielder played in 31 top-flight Portuguese matches last season at Portimonense.

Frankfurt near €7m Lindstrom deal

2021-07-06T22:30:00Z

Eintracht Frankfurt have reached an agreement to sign €7 million (£6m/$8m) attacker Jesper Lindstrom from Brondby, according to BT. The deal is expected to go through later this week.

Lindstrom, 21, was a key part of his side’s title-winning 2020-21 season, scoring 10 league goals and providing 10 assists.

Kafue Celtic to see Daka funds

2021-07-06T22:15:00Z

Arsenal make official Aouar bid (Le10 Sport)

2021-07-06T22:00:00Z

The disgruntled attacker has reportedly been absent from Lyon's pre-season training

Arsenal have made an official bid for Lyon forward Houssem Aouar, claims Le10 Sport, with discussions between the sides said to be progressing well.

The Gunners have been linked to the French player in previous windows, and signing him could come down to them meeting Lyon's asking price of at least €20 million (£17m/$24m).