Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alli confident of PSG move

Alli confident of PSG move
Dele Alli is confident that he will seal a move to PSG this month, reports The Sun.
The midfielder is expecting to rejoin former manager Mauricio Pochettino on loan before the February 2 deadline.
Alli has made just one league start this season, and he believes that Spurs now understand his desire to leave the club on loan to earn first-team football elsewhere.
Perez has 'concrete offer' from Benfica
Enzo Perez has a "concrete offer" from Benfica, reports TNT Sports per Record.
The 34-year-old midfielder previously played for the club from 2011-14 and could reunite with manager Jorge Jesus, who is back in charge of the club.
Trabzonspor are also in for the Argentine midfielder, who has played 14 games for River Plate this season.
'Now there are two of us to scare opponents!' - Ibrahimovic on Mandzukic move
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is excited to welcome Mario Mandzukic to Milan as the club now has two strikers that should scare opponents.
The Croatian is set to join Milan on a six-month contract.
Madrid eye summer Mbappe move
Real Madrid believe the best time to sign Kylian Mbappe will be this summer, reports Brujula del Deporte.
Madrid will not make any overtures without talking with PSG as they eye a big-money move for the French star.
PSG sporting director Leonardo said on Monday that he "will not beg" Mbappe or Neymar to stay, with the two stars' contracts set to expire in 2022.
The Houston Dynamo and CF Montreal have completed a trade, with Maxi Urruti heading to Texas while defender Kiki Struna moves to the Canadian side.
Urruti has fired 53 goals and provided 33 assists in eight seasons with four MLS clubs, including nine goals and eight assists in 46 appearances for Montreal.
Struna, meanwhile, has made 46 appearances since moving to MLS to join the Dynamo in 2019.