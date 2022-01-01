Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd willing to wait until last day of window to sign De Jong

Sevilla move for Brereton Diaz
Sevilla are plotting a bid for Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn, according to The Sun.
Blackburn want £20 million ($24m) for him, but Sevilla are only willing to pay half of that fee.
PSV to renew €37m Man Utd target Sangare’s contract
PSV are eager to sign Ibrahim Sangare to a new contract, Eindhovens Dagblad says.
The midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United but there has been no official bid so far.
If PSV were to sell him, they will demand €37 million (£31m/$37m) for him.
Spurs near £12.5m Spence signing
Tottenham are close to signing Djed Spence from Middlesbrough, The Daily Mail reports.
The right-back has had a medical with the Premier League side and will soon complete a £12.5 million ($15m) move.
Sidibe wants Premier League move
Free agent Djibril Sidibe is eyeing a return to the Premier League, The Sun.
The right-back spent a year on loan at Everton and is looking for a new club after leaving Monaco following the end of his contract.
Man Utd to wait until end of transfer window to sign De Jong (Mirror)
Manchester United are willing to be patient to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.
The Mirror reports the Premier League side will wait until the final day of the transfer window as they are determined to land Erik ten Hag's top priority.