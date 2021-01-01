Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona could sign De Ligt

Catalans would need to offload wages of Umtiti and Coutinho to fund move

Barcelona could line up a move for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt as soon as they shed the salaries of Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho, claims Gerard Romero.

De Ligt, 22, would be expected to anchor the Blaugrana defence for years to come if he's pried from Juventus.

However, offloading Umtiti and Coutinho could prove difficult for the club.