Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Crystal Palace close to USMNT star Richards

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Chris Richards USMNT 2021
Getty Images

Brentford eye Mee move

2022-07-20T23:00:00.000Z

Brentford are weighing up a move for Ben Mee to bolster their defenisve ranks, per The Telegraph.

The former Burnley man is a free agent following the Clarets' relegation to the Championship, and at 32, brings a wealth of top-flight experience.

The centre-back will consider his options before the start of the season but could be persuaded to make the switch to link up with the Bees.

Leipzig open to Ilaix Moriba loan exit

2022-07-20T22:45:00.000Z

Ex-Blues man Hutchinson at Reading

2022-07-20T22:15:00.000Z

Palace near Richards deal (Romano)

2022-07-20T22:00:00.000Z

Medical has been scheduled for 22-year-old defender