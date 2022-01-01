Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to launch Kante move

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
N'Golo Kante Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images

PSG to move for Kante (The Telegraph)

2022-02-26T00:00:00.000Z

Could the Chelsea star return to his home country?

Paris Saint-Germain could make a move for Chelsea star N'Golo Kante in the summer, per The Telegraph.

The midfielder, who joined the Blues from Leicester City where he helped the Foxes to the Premier League, can complete a clean sweep of major domestic and European club honours if he wins the Carabao Cup this weekend.

It is little wonder then that the Ligue 1 heavyweights want to bring him home, with the player a national hero after his part in France's triumph at the 2018 World Cup.

Will Kane leave Spurs for Man City?

2022-02-25T23:30:00.000Z

Harry Kane has been Tottenham's main man for years now, but a lack of silverware with the north Londoners and a desire to begin a new chapter led Manchester City to come knocking for him last summer.

Spurs rebuffed the Citizens' bids, but is there a possibility that the England international will make a big-money move to the Etihad in the future?

Read more on GOAL here!

Harry Kane Tottenham Manchester City Premier League 2021-22
Getty/GOAL

PSG set to make Mendes deal permanent

2022-02-25T23:15:00.000Z

NYCFC land Robledo from Cincinnati

2022-02-25T23:00:00.000Z