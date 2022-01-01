Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo holds crisis talks over Man Utd future

Laryea joins Forest on permanent deal
✍️ Canadian international @RichieLaryea_ joins on permanent transfer from Toronto FC— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 8, 2022
🤩 Welcome to The Reds, Richie 👊
🌳🔴 #NFFC
Lingard backed to leave Man Utd
Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes it is time for Jesse Lingard to cut his ties with Manchester United.
“He didn’t have a future under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer either,” Whelan told Football Insider.
“The young man’s got to go. I think it’s a no brainer for anybody sitting there and watching Man United play at the minute."
Arsenal target midfield reinforcements
Arsenal are working to sign a new midfielder. Bruno Guimarães appreciated but currently not discussed as January target - deal too complicated, €45m fee. 🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2022
Arthur Melo on loan has been discussed days ago - but still no talks/contacts with Juve. Three names in the list.
Marseille's Benedetto on track for Boca return
🚨La llegada de Darío Benedetto a Boca se encuentra encaminada, pero al haber varias partes involucradas, puede demorar en terminar de cerrarse todo.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 8, 2022
*️⃣¿Ángel Romero? Sigue sin ofertas de Europa y la semana próxima le dará una respuesta al club. Hay buenas señales. pic.twitter.com/v0kYhRYkHW
Newcastle in Carlos talks
#Newcastle are in talks with #Sevilla for the brazilian centre-back #DiegoCarlos. Offered 4-years contract. #transfers #NUFC— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 8, 2022
West Ham & Newcastle target Kamara seeks £150k-a-week contract
Marseille star Boubacar Kamara is seeking a contract worth £150k-a-week in order to swap Ligue 1 for the Premier League, reports the Sun.
Both West Ham United and Newcastle United have been linked with Kamara, who is out of contract at the end of the current season.
Ronaldo holds crisis talks over Man Utd future
Portuguese ace is unhappy at how season is unravelling at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo has held crisis talks with agent Jorge Mendes over his future at struggling Manchester United, claims the Sun.
The striker is furious at the current state of the club and fears his comeback may end in disaster unless there is an improvement.
Mbappe could still renew with PSG (Le Parisien)
Forward is widely expected to join Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe could still spring a surprise and renew his Paris Saint-Germain contract before the end of the season, reports Le Parisien.
Mbappe has been widely tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, but there is still a chance he could extend his stay at Parc des Princes beyond 2021-22.